CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet Airlines is set to resume flights to five airports this spring following the pandemic-related suspension of service that arrived last fall.

Beginning in late June, the airline will fly to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City.

"We committed to return to the communities we left as a result of the pandemic, and we will be restoring flights to these regions in the coming months of our own volition," said Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO, in a statement released Wednesday. "These communities have been a crucial factor in our success over our 25 years and it is critical for us to ensure they have access to affordable air service and domestic connectivity to drive their economic recovery."

Service to the five airports was halted in November 2020 in response to the decline in demand for air travel as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

The airline also announced the June 24 return of its St. John's – Halifax route, with flights six times a week, has been upgraded to May 6. The route was suspended in October 2020.

The flight resumptions and their planned restart dates include:

May 6: St John's – Halifax (six times a week);

June 24: Charlottetown – Toronto (11 times a week);

June 24: St. John's – Toronto (daily flights);

June 26: Fredericton – Toronto (daily flights);

June 28: Quebec City – Toronto (daily flights);

June 28: Sydney – Halifax (daily flights); and,

June 30: Moncton – Toronto (daily flights).

WestJet officials are encouraging the premiers of Atlantic provinces to advance their efforts to ensure the area is open to visitors from other parts of Canada by the summer.

"Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, we are hopeful that there will be an easing of onerous travel restrictions currently in place," said Sims. "We look forward to working together to safely reconnect Canadians to the region in the coming months."