CALGARY -- Border offices at Canadian airports were much quieter than they have been in previous years and travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame.

That's according to the most recent data released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), focusing on statistics recorded during the first week of March.

The agency says between March 2 and 8, 2020, there were 565,323 Canadian citizens or permanent residents entering the country by air. From March 1 to 7 this year, that number has dropped to 11,529.

That's a 96.63 per cent drop, the CBSA says.

There was also a significant drop in the number of U.S. citizens entering Canada (1,099) as well as foreign nationals (11,363) over that same time period.

"The CBSA, with the (Public Health Agency of Canada), have implemented enhanced health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to support the movement of essential workers and goods across the border," the agency says in a release.

5 INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS TO CALGARY AFFECTED BY COVID-19

While the aim of the restrictions is to prevent COVID-19 infections in Canada, government data also shows that a handful of guests who later test positive for the disease are making it past the border.

The Government of Canada's COVID-19 exposure list indicates five flights carrying guests that later tested positive for COVID-19 travelled through Calgary International Airport (YYC) since March 1.

The affected flights, along with the passenger rows considered close contacts, are as follows:

March 8 – American Airlines flight AA884, Calgary to Dallas (DFW), unknown rows affected;

March 8 – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines/Delta flight KL677/DL9397, Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 18 to 24;

March 6 – Delta flight DL4051, Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

March 4 – Delta flight DL4051, Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 3 to 9 and;

March 3 – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL677, Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, unknown rows affected.

While there are no concrete travel restrictions on domestic air travel in Canada, the government has urged citizens to limit plans to essential trips only.

However, even with those limitations as well as health precautions in place, 11 flights arriving and departing from YYC carried guests infected with the disease:

March 8 – WestJet flight WS3178, Grande Prairie (YQU) to Calgary, unknown rows affected;

March 8 – WestJet flight WS3231, Calgary to Abbotsford (YXX), rows 1 to 7;

March 7 – WestJet flight WS3129, Regina to Calgary, rows 13 to 19;

March 7 – WestJet flight WS3115, Calgary to Victoria, rows 8 to 14;

March 6 – WestJet flight WS525, Calgary to Winnipeg, rows 5 to 11;

March 5 – WestJet flight WS3176, Abbotsford (YXX) to Calgary, rows 4 to 10;

March 4 – WestJet flight WS3270, Calgary to Regina, unknown rows affected;

March 4 – WestJet flight WS653, Toronto to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

March 1 – Flair Airlines flight F8822, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 17 to 23;

March 1 – WestJet flight WS112, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 13 to 19 and;

March 1 – WestJet flight WS126, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 18 to 24.

MORE QUARANTINE HOTELS ADDED

The latest public health rules regarding travel require all guests to acquire proper COVID testing before embarking on their return flight as well as quarantine for three days inside a government-approved hotel.

The federal government also updated its list of approved accommodation for quarantining travellers on Sunday.

Three more Calgary hotels were added to the list. The full list is as follows:

Acclaim Hotel (123 Freeport Blvd. N.E.) [previously listed];

Best Western Premier Freeport Inn Calgary Airport (86 Freeport Blvd. N.E.);

Calgary Airport Marriot In-Terminal Hotel (2008 Airport Rd. N.E.) [previously listed];

Hampton Inn by Hilton Calgary Airport North (2021-100 Ave. N.E.) and;

Hyatt Place Calgary Hotel (10 Aero Cres. N.E.).

All travellers must enter the country via Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal. The government says they should book directly with the hotels and inform staff you need the COVID-19 mandatory stay.