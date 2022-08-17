What Calgary police are saying about a rise in gun violence, shootings

Calgary police are sharing some insight into the state of gun violence in the city, saying there have been 91 shootings so far this year.

Insp. Jodi Gach of the Calgary Police Service's organized crime and offender management section says while the city has seen an increase in gun violence and shootings, it's important to note that not all of it is connected to organized crime.

"What we are seeing now is firearms being used in the commission of all types of crime, by offenders who are not organized crime offenders."

Gach says regardless of the crime, offenders who use guns have one thing in common: they show little regard for the safety of Calgarians.

"Each incident leaves a trail of Calgarians impacted," Gach said. "In each case, there are witnesses, family members, neighbours and business owners who deal with the consequences of this reckless violence."

RECENT GUN SEIZURES AND SUBSEQUENT CHARGES

On Wednesday, Calgary police released the following information about a series of recent gun seizures and subsequent charges:

HANDGUN IN TOWED VEHICLE

Police say officers recovered a loaded .380 Ruger handgun from a vehicle towed after a traffic stop in late April.

The discovery led to the search of a home in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue S.E., at which time officers found $5,000 worth of drugs and more than $30,000 in cash.

Masood Mohammad, 28, of Calgary, is charged with 11 firearms and drug-related offences.

Calgary police say officers recovered a loaded .380 Ruger handgun from a vehicle towed after a traffic stop in late April, 2022. (Calgary Police Service)

MORE THAN 35 ROUNDS FIRED IN SADDLERIDGE SHOOTING

Police say more than 35 rounds were fired from at least four different firearms in a shooting in Saddleridge on April 6. Stray bullets hit 10 homes and three vehicles.

In early July, officers recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun during the search of a home on Covecreek Mews N.E. Investigators believe the gun was one of the four used in the April 6 shooting in Saddleridge.

Nesheir Mohammed, 24, of Calgary, is charged with five firearms-related offences.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun during the search of a home on Covecreek Mews N.E. in July 2022. (Calgary Police Service)

LOADED GUN FOUND INSIDE CHECKED LUGGAGE

Police say security officers found a loaded Glock firearm inside a checked bag at the Calgary International Airport on July 17.

Security notified police who took the suspect into custody without incident.

Samuel Deverze, 31, of Calgary, is charged with five firearms-related charges.

Calgary police say security officers found a loaded Glock firearm inside a checked bag at the Calgary International Airport on July 17, 2022. (Calgary Police Service)

2 LOADED SEMI-AUTOMATIC HANDGUNS SEIZED

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 10 for a man believed to be in violation of his parole.

A search of his vehicle uncovered two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

Ahed Alwan, 26, of Calgary is charged with 16 firearms-related offences.

Calgary police conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 10, seizing two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

WEAPONS, BODY ARMOR, DRUGS SEIZED

Police say officers seized four loaded firearms and one empty firearm, a high capacity magazine, body armor and drugs from people believed to be associated with an organized crime group.

The date and location of the searches and the name of the organized crime group weren't released.

John Ochelo, 27, Shaylon Smuts, 28, Dhia El-Hage Mohammed, 29, and Feysal Abdul-Aziz, 29, are facing a total of 83 offences.

Abdoulaye Gadjiko, 24, is wanted on warrants in relation to the investigation.

He is described as 175 centimetres tall (5'9") and 81 kilograms (180 pounds) with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and both forearms.

Abdoulaye Gadjiko, 24, is wanted on warrants in relation to the investigation.