CALGARY -- It’s that festive time of year once again where people gather with family and friends around the table or a tree.

But there are some folks who have to work to keep the city running and Calgarians happy, so here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the holidays.

Shopping

If you need a last-minute gift for a friend or relative overlooked on your list, Calgary malls will be open on Dec. 24 until 5 p.m. They will then stay closed until Boxing Day when the shops will reopen at 8 a.m. for people who haven’t quite had enough holiday shopping.

If you’re in charge of holiday food or drinks for any occasion, you’d be wise to get all of your shopping done before Dec. 25, when major grocery store chains will be closed for the holiday. Stores will be open Dec. 24, but will have earlier closing hours than usual, so check your favourite supermarket’s hours to find out exactly when. Stores will reopen Boxing Day, but with shorter operating hours once again.

When it comes to liquor or cannabis, Alberta, Gaming Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) recently changed its policy in order to allow stores to open on Christmas Day, but it is up to the individual store owner whether or not they want to open their doors that day. So getting alcohol or cannabis is an option, but you might have to hunt around for an open store.

Major gas station chains, such as Petro Canada, Shell and Esso will be open, as will major convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Circle-K, but don’t put off filling up, as many stations will be operating for shorter hours.

What to do

If you’re in that festive spirit and want to venture outdoors into that winter wonderland, Calgary and Airdrie are both offering festive light displays.

The Airdrie Festival of Lights runs until Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

The Lions’ Festival of Lights is lighting up a strip of 14th Street N.W. for the 33rd year. The lights are on from 6 p.m. until midnight every night until Jan. 8.

Zoolights is celebrating its 23rd year of holiday zoo magic. The nightly event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan.4, but is closed on Christmas Day. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children.

Major movie theatre chains will also be open Christmas Day for those who like to escape Christmas for some popcorn and darkness. The smaller theatres — like the Globe and Plaza — will not be open.

Depending on the weather, Christmas Day skating could be an option. The city-run rinks at Olympic Plaza, Bowness Park Lagoon, Prairie Winds Park (south rink only) and Thomson Family Park currently have skate-ready ice.

Getting around

To help you get where you need to go during the holidays, Calgary Transit is offering free service all day on Dec. 25 with CTrains running every 15 minutes throughout the day and every 30 minutes between 10 and 1230. Bus service will be offered every 20-45 minutes on Routes 1, 3, 8, 9, 14, 38, 43, 100, 300, 301, 302, MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal and MAX Purple.

On Boxing Day, service will be operating at a Sunday service level for trains and buses.

Parking on city streets will be free on both Christmas and Boxing day, while holiday rates will be in place at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades.

City services

There will be no trash collection on Christmas Day, but if your trash collection falls on the Wednesday, pickup will instead be two day days before on the Monday.

City landfills will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

The city’s administrative offices will close at noon on Dec. 24, and won’t reopen until Dec. 27.

City-run aquatic centres and arenas will all be closed Christmas Day. Pools and fitness centres will remain closed on Boxing Day, but select arenas will hold free indoor skates from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Free Boxing Day indoor skates will be held at: