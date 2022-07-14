When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility? Plan coming next week, minister says

Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta still has not expanded its eligibility.

Currently, only Albertans who are 70 years old and above, Indigenous people aged 65 and older and seniors who live in a congregate care setting are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose.

Ontario is the latest province to increase eligibility for fourth doses, offering bookings to anyone over the age of 18 as of Thursday. In British Columbia, health officials recently recommended a more delayed approach, with plans to roll out fourth doses to most of the population in the fall.

"We're assessing both approaches," Jason Copping, Alberta's health minister, said to CTV News on Thursday.

"We're assessing it right now and we will be able to make an announcement next week."

A spokesperson for Alberta Health reiterated that they are reviewing guidance for second booster shots.

"As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines will continue to be critical in protecting our health, our loved ones and the health-care system. This is why we continue to encourage Albertans to get every dose of vaccine that they are eligible for," Lisa Glover said in an email to CTV News.

Edmonton healthcare worker Crystal Mundy is among those who are hoping to get a fourth dose of the vaccine soon.

"It's worrying for many people, because we don't know when we're going to be able to get it," said Mundy.

"When it comes to healthcare workers or younger individuals who are compromised, there is no plan. It would be nice to see them start to reflect what some of the other provinces are doing, too."

As of this week, just over 210,000 fourth doses had been administered in Alberta.

Click here to learn more about fourth dose eligibility across Canada.