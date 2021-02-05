LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Step One of Alberta’s re-start plan, or ‘Path Forward’, is set to start this coming Monday.

This plan is based off of daily COVID-19 case numbers reaching no higher than 600 and will see easing restrictions for restaurants, indoor fitness and school-related indoor and outdoor children’s sport and performance.

With the most recent wave of shutdowns happening back in early December, many business owners are looking forward to welcoming back guests and getting back to work.

Ram Khanal is the owner and operator of The Water Tower Grill & Bar and is looking forward to re-opening the Lethbridge landmark once again.

“We hired back all our employees so they’re coming back, all of them, which is good news. They’re excited,” he explained.

“We’re preparing right now in the kitchen and we should be ready by Monday.”

Khanal said the public’s response to their opening has been more than they could’ve hoped.

Not only are they booked full with reservations through next weekend, they’ve also had requests for as far in the future as June.

“Everyone is so excited to come back and get to be able to go out and have dinner with someone else cooking, not their cooking,” said Khanal.

“It’s exciting to have the community supporting us.”

Not so lucky

Unfortunately, not everyone has been so lucky.

Mark Ramias has owned the Sound Garden Over 21 Club for over 20 years and recently announced that they will be permanently closing their doors due to unforeseen complications brought on by the pandemic.

“The main reason, among other and all reasons involved in deciding to close, was the liability insurance coverage was no longer available due to the underwriters wanting to walk away from the COVID risk,” explained Ramias.

The Sound Garden was Lethbridge’s main spot for live music and its only 21 and over club.

Ramias says the outpouring of support from the community since his initial Facebook post has been overwhelming.

He’s thankful for everyone that helped make the Sound Garden such a staple in the community when it came to live music.

“Everybody’s patronage over the years has been greatly appreciated, and still is, and hope to see people in the future.”

When asked about what the future hold, Ramias didn’t shy away from the idea of possible Sound Garden resurgence at some point down the road.

“Never say never,” said Ramias. “Some people, they ask me if I will open Sound Garden again and, well, maybe, maybe not. But we’re not quite there yet.”

For more information on the ‘Path Forward’ re-start plan, you can visit the Province of Alberta’s website.