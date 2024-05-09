CALGARY
Calgary

    • WHL 'exceptional status' player Landon Dupont selected first overall

    Calgary Edge School's Landon Dupont was chosen first overall by the Everett Silvertips in the WHL draft on May 9, 2024. (X/WHL) Calgary Edge School's Landon Dupont was chosen first overall by the Everett Silvertips in the WHL draft on May 9, 2024. (X/WHL)
    The Western Hockey League (WHL) draft is underway and an "exceptional" 14-year-old player has been selected first overall.

    On Thursday, the league announced that Calgary's Landon Dupont was chosen by the Everett Silvertips, a team in a community north of Seattle.

    "WE GOT HIM!" the team announced on X.

    Dupont, a defenceman with Edge School's U18 team, became the ninth player to be allowed to play in the WHL a full year early.

    He joined the likes of Michael Misa, Connor Bedard, Shane Wright, Joe Veleno, Sean Day, Connor McDavid, Aaron Ekblad and John Tavares with the honour.

    Dupont, whose father played for the Calgary Flames, will be in Grade 10 when the WHL season begins.

