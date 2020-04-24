LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Now that all summer gatherings, including festivals, have been banned as per the order of Alberta's chief medical officer of health, organizers of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days have announced this year's event will not run.

"Due to ongoing developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic it is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 edition of Whoop-Up Days Family Festival," said Rudy Friesen, Exhibition Park CEO in a release Friday.

While the news is hard to take, Friesen says organizers "fully support" Dr. Deena Hinshaw's decision.

"It is in the best interest of the health and safety of the residents of our community. Even though we are in the business of mass gatherings, now is not the time."

Since the public health order has resulted in the closure of Exhibition Park for the foreseeable future, Friesen adds all other scheduled events and festivals are also cancelled or postponed.

But there is one possibility for visitors this summer, officials say.

"One potential exception is Farmers’ Market. The food portion of the market is considered by the province to be an essential service. As such, potential iterations of a weekly food-only market are being examined. Our current efforts focus on whether we can provide this service while still adhering to all restrictions currently in place," Friesen says.

In the meantime, she thanked everyone involved for their support and understanding.

"This is most definitely a challenging time, and the safety of our community continues to be our priority. We will patiently wait until we can once more bring our region together through agriculture, entertainment and commerce."

The cancellation of Whoop-Up Days joins other summer festivals that have been shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary Stampede and Edmonton's K-Days were both cancelled Thursday.