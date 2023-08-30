Why Alberta researchers are monitoring wastewater for opioids, lethal drugs

Dr. Monty Ghosh is monitoring wastewater for opioids and other illicit drugs as part of a research study. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy) Dr. Monty Ghosh is monitoring wastewater for opioids and other illicit drugs as part of a research study. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummelling.

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on Aug. 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina