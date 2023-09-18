Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo welcomes new baby zebra

There's a new baby zebra at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

On Friday, the zoo's three-year-old Hartmann's mountain zebra, Genna, gave birth to her first foal.

The zoo says the foal is looking healthy and has been nursing, resting and following mom.

The sex of the foal has not yet been determined.

Visitors can spot mom and baby, alongside another momma zebra and her nearly four-month-old foal, in the outdoor Savannah Yard.

The male zebras are at the offsite Archibald Biodiversity Centre while the moms bond with their offspring.