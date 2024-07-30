Wildfire evacuees continue to flock to Calgary's Shouldice reception centre

The City of Calgary says dozens more Jasper wildfire evacuees have registered at Calgary's reception centre.

The number of people registered as of Tuesday at 9 a.m. was 1,460, up from 1,388 the day before.

The reception centre is located at the Shouldice Arena, 1515 Home Road N.W.

The centre has changed its hours; it’s open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Evacuees who arrive after midnight are asked to call 311 for assistance.

"The City of Calgary continues working with partners to support wildfire evacuees to provide access to accommodations and other supports for people and pets evacuating from Jasper," said a Tuesday news release.

More information for wildfire evacuees can be found at calgary.ca/jasperfires.