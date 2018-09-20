Members of the public are being reminded to be cautious in some areas west of Calgary due to an increase in black and grizzly bear activity in Kananaskis Country.

The advisory, issued on Monday, covers the Kananaskis Golf Course and staff residence at the facility but all visitors to the area are asked to be on alert for bears.

Officials offer the following tips to help avoid close encounters:

make plenty of noise and travel in groups

watch your surroundings and check for signs of bear activity

keep your pet firmly leashed

carry bear spray, keep it accessible and know how to properly use it

The advisory is expected to remain in place until further notice and all bear sightings should be reported immediately by calling 403-591-7755.

For more information about bear safety, consult the province’s website.