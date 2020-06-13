CALGARY -- With natural areas on our doorstep and the Rocky Mountains just a short drive away, the city of Calgary and surrounding area is a great place to spot wildlife.

One resident in Parkland, in the southeast part of the city, spotted a big cat sitting up on his roof early Thursday morning.

Robert Belanger sent in the photo of the bobcat, which likely wandered in from the nearby Fish Creek Provincial Park.

"My children would get a kick out of seeing our house and the bobcat on TV," Belanger wrote in an email to CTV News.

Watchful eyes in Priddis

Debora Rothermel, in Priddis, Alta., witnessed an owl perched on the top of a speed limit sign on her street.

She says she saw the bird, which looks to be a great gray owl, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.