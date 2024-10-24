Will Saturday's start against the Riders be Jake Maier's last as a Stamp?

With Matt Shiltz still nursing a sore neck, Jake Maier gets another opportunity to start at quarterback for the Calgary Stampeders.

The veteran quarterback was benched the last two games in favour of Shiltz.

Maier has remained positive and looks forward to getting the start.

"My mentality since I've been here is that I was going to play every football game that I was given the ability to. … This is no different," he said.

"Sure, I've been in and out of the lineup the last month or so, but yeah, we've got one more on the road and that's a really fun place to play."

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson says Maier is always ready when he gets the call.

"We are going there to win and I believe Jake gives us the best chance. … The guys rallied and had a great week of practice," Dickenson said.

Last start with Stamps?

There's no doubt the winds of change will be blowing at McMahon Stadium this off-season.

That's what happens when you miss the playoffs.

Maier is well aware this could be his last start as a Stampeder, but he's not concerning himself with that right now.

"I'm sure when this game ends and the few weeks or months after, we'll have plenty to talk about … but at the end of the day, I'm out there with these guys for one more game.

"I'm super grateful that I have an opportunity to do so, because I know how rare that is for someone in my situation to be thrust back into an opportunity to play."

Who will show up?

The Stamps head into the game against the Riders on a nine-game winless streak.

They have yet to win a game on the road this season.

Linebacker Cam Judge, who is the Stamps' nominee for outstanding defensive player and outstanding Canadian, hopes they'll end the season on a high note.

"Whatever reason you need to find to go out there and perform, you have to do that," Judge said.

"Whatever it takes to fuel yourself or get you motivated and if you're not, you've got to find it, because this is our job at the end of the day."

Kickoff for Saturday's game against the Riders is a little after 5 p.m. MDT.