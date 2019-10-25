Wind advisories issued for large portions of the province, while west braces for snow
Wind or snow warnings are in place for many part of Alberta.
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 12:56PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 1:03PM MDT
CALGARY — Strong wind gusts are expected to blow across parts of Alberta Friday, while areas in the central west parts of the province are advised to brace for a heavy snowfall, according to weather alerts released by Environment Canada.
"Two spans of wind warnings and a range of snowfall warnings exist over parts of Alberta right now, with a corridor from Hinton through Jasper to Banff getting a potential 10-15 cms of snow," said CTV Calgary meterologist Kevin Stanfield.
A separate stretch through Kananaskis down to Cardston and another area through Edmonton and down through Okotoks and out to Drumheller will see high winds, he said.
"These gusts are part of a B.C. low that’s tracking across the prairies over the next couple of days, heralding a substantial drop in temperature and the potential for scattered flurries through the weekend," he said.
Environment Canada warns wind gusts up to 100 km/hr will hit this afternoon. The system will ease up this evening as the system blows into Saskatchewan.
Nanton RCMP issued a travel advisory early Friday afternoon cautioning drivers Highway 22 and Highway 2 are experiencing extremely high winds, of up to 150 km/r, and urged them to proceed with caution.
Wind warnings are in place for large portions of the province including:
- Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath
- City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park
- Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
- Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
- Drumheller - Three Hills
- Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen
- Kananaskis - Canmore
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
- Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost
- Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
- Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg
- Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca
According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure centre is expected to bring 10 centimetres of snow or more to the affected areas. But first, a little rain will fall before the system develops into snow as the temperature drops. Motorists are warned to be wary of quickly changing travel conditions.
Snowfall warnings are in place areas along the western border including:
- Banff National Park.
- Jasper National Park.
- Hinton - Grande Cache
- Grande Prairie - Beaver Lodge - Valleyview
The snow is expected to ease up by Saturday evening.