CALGARY — Strong wind gusts are expected to blow across parts of Alberta Friday, while areas in the central west parts of the province are advised to brace for a heavy snowfall, according to weather alerts released by Environment Canada.

"Two spans of wind warnings and a range of snowfall warnings exist over parts of Alberta right now, with a corridor from Hinton through Jasper to Banff getting a potential 10-15 cms of snow," said CTV Calgary meterologist Kevin Stanfield.

A separate stretch through Kananaskis down to Cardston and another area through Edmonton and down through Okotoks and out to Drumheller will see high winds, he said.

"These gusts are part of a B.C. low that’s tracking across the prairies over the next couple of days, heralding a substantial drop in temperature and the potential for scattered flurries through the weekend," he said.

Environment Canada warns wind gusts up to 100 km/hr will hit this afternoon. The system will ease up this evening as the system blows into Saskatchewan.

Nanton RCMP issued a travel advisory early Friday afternoon cautioning drivers Highway 22 and Highway 2 are experiencing extremely high winds, of up to 150 km/r, and urged them to proceed with caution.

Wind warnings are in place for large portions of the province including:

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure centre is expected to bring 10 centimetres of snow or more to the affected areas. But first, a little rain will fall before the system develops into snow as the temperature drops. Motorists are warned to be wary of quickly changing travel conditions.

Snowfall warnings are in place areas along the western border including:

The snow is expected to ease up by Saturday evening.