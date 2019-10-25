CALGARY – Multiple grass fires are burning in southern Alberta, fuelled by extremely high winds blowing throughout the region on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and members of the Airdrie RCMP, were called to a fire at the corner of Highway 567 and Range Road 281 at about 1:30 p.m.

The grass fire was brought under control shortly after 3 p.m.

Previous road closures have been lifted, but people are still asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to consider evacuating their home after ensuring livestock is out of harm's way.

There are no homes currently in the path of the fire and no people or animals have been injured as a result.

Officials say the current conditions are pushing the fire further east, into the jurisdiction monitored by Beiseker's fire department.

Weather conditions are expected to prove a problem for crews trying to take control of the fire, especially with a wind warning in place for Airdrie and a number of other communities in southern Alberta.

Two fires, both in Foothills County, are also burning at this time.

Emergency: Wildfires in Foothills

UPDATE: 2:55 pm, Oct. 25

Two wildfires in Foothills County are being held, fires located at:

594 Ave and 16 St W

Highway 540 and 32 St. E

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION:

Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex: 228 12 Avenue SE

Info @: https://t.co/AhoxBcSnJM pic.twitter.com/AUusd83fKA — Foothills County (@MDofFoothills) October 25, 2019

Officials say one fire, at 594 Avenue and 16 Street West, is approximately 200 acres in size and is burning eastwards. The second fire, about 150 acres in size, is south of Highway 540 and 32 Street West.

Both fires are being held, officials say.

So far, six homes have been evacuated but 12 more are at risk.

All residents in the vicinity of those fires who feel threatened because of the sitiuation are asked to go to the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex in High River, located at 228 12 Avenue S.E.