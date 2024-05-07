Wind takes out tree in southwest Calgary, topples it onto Spruce Cliff home

In the southwest Calgary community of Spruce Cliff on Tuesday afternoon, the wind toppled a massive tree onto a house along 37th Street.

It damaged the roof and siding of the home.

Crews had to break out the chainsaws to get through it.

The stump was all that remained by Tuesday evening, with the rest nothing more than firewood to be trailered away.

The tree fell away from power lines and did not hurt anyone.

The woman who lives at the home was inside at the time.

She heard a loud crash and was shocked when she looked outside to see the tree cracked in half because she didn't think it was that windy or that the tree was too old.

The arborist on site Tuesday said the wind was actually quite strong.

This was the second house he'd been to on Tuesday.

He says it actually doesn't take much wind to knock down trees, and he encourages having a professional come by to check them out, especially if they are close to your home.

The woman who lives here says she had just signed a lease at a new place an hour before this happened, so she could only laugh at the timing.