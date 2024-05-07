CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wind takes out tree in southwest Calgary, topples it onto Spruce Cliff home

    Share

    In the southwest Calgary community of Spruce Cliff on Tuesday afternoon, the wind toppled a massive tree onto a house along 37th Street.

    It damaged the roof and siding of the home.

    Crews had to break out the chainsaws to get through it.

    The stump was all that remained by Tuesday evening, with the rest nothing more than firewood to be trailered away.

    The tree fell away from power lines and did not hurt anyone.

    The woman who lives at the home was inside at the time.

    She heard a loud crash and was shocked when she looked outside to see the tree cracked in half because she didn't think it was that windy or that the tree was too old.

    The arborist on site Tuesday said the wind was actually quite strong.

    This was the second house he'd been to on Tuesday.

    He says it actually doesn't take much wind to knock down trees, and he encourages having a professional come by to check them out, especially if they are close to your home.

    The woman who lives here says she had just signed a lease at a new place an hour before this happened, so she could only laugh at the timing. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News