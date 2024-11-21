Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary worth $1M

Check your Lotto 6-49 tickets, because one purchased in Calgary just won big.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced on Thursday that a ticket bought in Calgary won the $1-million guaranteed prize on the Nov. 20 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.

The winning numbers were 12, 13, 21, 24, 46 and 49 and the bonus was 15.

Calgary isn't the only city in Alberta where a winning ticket was purchased; a ticket bought in Edmonton matched five of the six Lotto 6-49 Classic numbers – and the bonus number – winning $199,959.

The winners have one year to claim their prizes and can start their claim by calling 1-800-665-3313.