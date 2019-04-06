There’s a new program available at Calgary’s WinSport facility that aims to provide residents with and without physical disabilities the chance to try out a variety of wheelchair sports.

The free nine-week program, that starts April 6, will introduce participants to a new sport each week through the expertise of coaches from local and provincial sports organizations.

Taking place at the Markin MacPhail Performance Training Centre, the program is funded through grants from the Calgary Flames Foundation along with additional sources.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity for people with physical disabilities to form partnerships through sport with those without physical disabilities.

"Including people with and without physical disabilities in the program breaks down barriers and allows people of all abilities to participate in para sports. This is important in building friendships while strengthening our sport culture for not only WinSport, but the entire city,” said Trevor Dickson, manager of sport development, in a release.

The wheelchair sports featured in the program include:

Tennis

Curling

Sledge hockey on rollers

Basketball

Rugby

Hand cycling

Fencing

Athletics

Aussie rules football

Pre-registration can be made by emailing jsinclair@winsport.ca or by calling 403-202-6528. Drop-ins are also welcome between 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Guest Services desk at the Markin MacPhail Centre.