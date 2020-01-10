CALGARY -- WinSport says it will be closing its ski and snowboard hills early next week because of extremely cold temperatures.

The weather forecast for Monday Jan. 13 and Tuesday Jan. 14 are predicting high temperatures that won't go up much further than -25 C on either day.

It's also expected to get as cold as -30 C over the two-day period.

WinSport says it will make a decision on whether or not to open Wednesday sometime early next week.

Officials say the ski and snowboard hill will be open on Friday until 9 p.m. and regular operating hours (9 a.m to 5 p.m.) are expected to be in place for the weekend.

WinSport will be offering guests free small coffee, tea and hot chocolate, but encourages all visitors to make sure they dress appropriately for the weather, including layers, hats under helmets and proper hand protection.

The Tube Park will be open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. onwin Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday.