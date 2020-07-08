CALGARY -- Users of the Healy Creek, Egypt Lake and Pharaoh Creek areas in Banff National Park are being warned about a wolf displaying aggressive behaviour and several campgrounds have been closed as a result.

The warning was issued by Parks Canada on Tuesday.

"These backcountry campgrounds are closed due to bold wolf behaviour, including removing items from a tent, in search of food rewards," reads the warning.

The affected areas include from the Healy Lower Parking at Sunshine Slabs to the Sunshine Ski Area, from the Sunshine Ski Area to the Red Earth Trailhead via Shadow Lake and Pharaoh Creek, and the Borgeau Trailhead to Healy Meadows.

A warning is also in place for areas in and around the town of Banff, which includes Tunnel Mountain, the Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course, Minnewanka Loop, Cascade Ponds and Johnson Lake Reservoir.

You should never approach, entice or feed wildlife and all food, garbage, and pet food should be stored inside a building or vehicle.

Children should be supervised and pets kept on a leash at all times.

"If you are approached by a wolf, act aggressively to discourage it from approaching," the warning reads. "Carry bear spray and know how to use it."

All wolf sightings should be reported immediately to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.