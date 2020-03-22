CALGARY -- RCMP have identified a woman involved in the shooting of a 47-year-old man near Olds, Alta., on Friday, but are still asking for the public's help to also find two male suspects and a vehicle.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 in Mountain View County. Police say three people — two men and a woman — went to the property in a gold-coloured Infinity to settle a dispute over money and belongings.

The victim and two other people were on the property at the time, and when things got heated, one of the men from the SUV shot the victim with a handgun.

As the trio fled the scene in the SUV, the shooter fired several more shots at one of the other people on the property, but missed.

The victim was rushed to hospital by STARS air ambulance, and as of Sunday his condition was listed as stable. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

RCMP say a vehicle similar to this one was used by the suspects in a shooting Friday in Olds. (RCMP)

Police do not yet know the identity of the two men from the SUV, but the woman has been identified as Jessica Nicole McClintock, 33. Warrants have been issued for her arrest.

McClintock has been charged with one count of unlawfully wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering life and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model Infinity with after-market roof lights.

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect vehicle as the occupants are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or Crime Stoppers.