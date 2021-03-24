CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death at the Airport Traveller's Inn after a woman’s body was discovered in one of the rooms Tuesday evening and an injured man was taken to hospital.

The initial emergency call reported a disturbance at the hotel near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 19th Street N.E. just after 8 p.m.

EMS officials tell CTV news they also responded after reports of an altercation at the hotel.

"Once the scene was secured by CPS, paramedics located one adult female that was deceased and one adult male that was in serious but stable condition,” said Shane Paton, public education officer for EMS, Alberta Health Services.

“The adult male was treated and transported to Foothills Medical Centre

The homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Police tell CTV news they are looking for one person of interest.

The age or identity of the victim has not been released, with police saying more information will be released pending completion of an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.