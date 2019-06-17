Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on a Ctrain.

A woman believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years olf suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Foothills Hospital.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday night and police aren’t able to say at this point if the incident happened while the train was in motion or just stopped there.

Police are looking for a male suspect.

Investigators are also looking at Calgary Transit video and talking to witnesses to determine what happened however the early indication is this the victim and offender are known to each other.

