CALGARY -- A woman is in serious condition in hospital after slipping while chasing a bus Monday night in southeast Calgary.

The incident took place after 8 p.m. on 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. According to police, the woman was chasing the bus when she slipped.

She fell under the moving bus, and was possibly run over and dragged, police added.

The 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

There was no other information available.

This is a developing story...