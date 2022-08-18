Woman killed, man injured in early morning Evergreen shooting

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. at around 8:20 a.m.

Police say officers found a man and woman injured in a parked car, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson with EMS says one of the victims, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the second victim, a man in his 30s, to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

We are responding to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. Please avoid the area. We are not asking people to shelter in place.



Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.