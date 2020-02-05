CALGARY -- A Calgary woman is speaking out after waiting 16 months for hip surgery saying one of the ideas in the new report on Alberta Health Services could help others waiting.

Brenda Smith is back on her feet after a hip replacement in January but it was back in 2018 when she began the process. She said it took eight months to get a consultation, then another eight months waiting for surgery -- that's significantly longer than six-month benchmark the Canadian Institute for Health Information says it should take in Alberta.

"It's excruciating pain,” said Smith. “It just takes away the quality of life and that's what happened during the time I had to wait."

Alberta Health Services is now looking to outsource some surgeries, including hip and knee, to private clinics, but the province will still pay for it. Smith supports the idea.

“Especially when the surgery is 60-90 minutes long and you’re in hospital overnight so it’s not like you’re taking a lot of time in hospital but you’re taking 15-16 months of your life,” said Smith.

Saskatchewan also tried this approach to cut wait lists.

"They subsidized it until 2015 but what is happening now is Saskatchewan has higher wait times than Alberta does,” said Sandra with Friends of Medicare.

The group calls the idea a short-term solution.

"It's just focussing on quarterly updates so they (the provincial government) just look like they're dealing with the cost of healthcare."

Smith said the increasing pain while she waited led to doctors prescribing opioids.

"I mean there's an opioid crisis in Calgary," said Smith. "Is there any wonder when people are waiting this long for surgeries?"

