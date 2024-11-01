CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers defeat Gulls 6-2 to make it 9 in a row

    The Wranglers won their 9th game in a row Thursday, defeating San Diego 4-3. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers won their 9th game in a row Thursday, defeating San Diego 4-3. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    The Calgary Wranglers won their ninth game in a row Thursday, defeating the San Diego Gulls 6-2.

    William Stromgren scored twice, and Clark Bishop, Dryden Hunt, Walker Duehr and Rory Kerins added single goals as the Wranglers swept a two-game mini-series with the Gulls.

    The Wranglers also defeated the Gulls 4-3 on Tuesday night.

    Walterri Ignatjew turned aside 39 shots in goal to get the victory.

    Sam Colangelo and Carson Meyer replied for San Diego.

    The Wranglers have the weekend off.  They’re back in action next Tuesday and Wednesday, when Bakersfield comes to town for a pair of contests.

    The Wranglers currently lead the American Hockey League with 18 points.

