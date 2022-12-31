Wranglers extend win streak to 5 with victory over Bakersfield
The Calgary Wranglers stayed hot Friday night, defeating the Condors 2-1 in a game in Bakersfield.
Emilio Pettersen and Matthew Phillips scored for the Wranglers, while Alex Peters responded for Bakersfield.
Oscar Dansk stopped 31 shots for the Wranglers, who won their fifth game in a row.
The Wranglers are 18-2-1 over their last 21 games.
They're back in action Saturday night, taking on the Ontario Reign.
