    • Wranglers score early and often en route to 6-1 victory over Moose in Winnipeg

    The Wranglers got back on the winning side of the street Friday night in Winnipeg, defeating the Manitoba Moose 6-1 at Canada Life Centre.

    After losing two in a row down in Tucson, the Wranglers burst out to a 3-0 lead in the first, getting goals from Clark Bishop, Parker Bell and Rory Kerins.

    The good times continued in the middle frame as the Wranglers added to their lead, getting goals from Walker Duehr and Parker Bell to make the score 5-0.

    Martin Frk added one more in the third before the Moose spoiled Devin Cooley’s shutout bid on a goal from Nikita Chibrikov.

    Cooley stopped 21 shots to pick up the win for the Wranglers.

    Next up is a rematch with the Moose Sunday in Winnipeg.

