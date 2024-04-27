Wranglers sweep Roadrunners out of AHL playoffs, head to second round showdown with Coachella Valley

The Wranglers completed a first-round upset Friday, defeating Tucson 4-3 to advance to the second round of the AHL playoffs.

William Stromgren went end-to-end halfway through the third period, splitting the Roadrunner defence then parking it in the net to give the Wranglers a 4-2 lead that proved to be the winner.

“Stromgren! What a goal! Oh baby, that’s for you Bob Cole!,” exclaimed Wrangler play-by-play announcer Sandra Prusina, paying tribute to the Hockey Night in Canada legend who passed away earlier this week at the age of 90.

Sam Morton, Riley Damiani, and Ilya Solovyov scored the other goals for the Wranglers.

Dylan Guenther, Justin Kirkland and Hunter Drew scored for Tucson.

Dustin Wolf stopped 40 shots to anchor the Wranglers, two nights after stopping all 46 shots in a 2-0 Game 1 Wrangler victory.

The Wranglers take on top-ranked Coachella Valley in the Pacific Division best-of-five semi-final starting next week.

“Really proud of our guys. They came out strong and had a good push in the third,” said Wrangler coach Trent Cull.

He said it felt good to advance to the next round, which means Calgary will be the site of Game 1 and Game 2, next Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

“It’s awesome. I’ve never been there for that, home playoff games, so I’m looking forward to that.”