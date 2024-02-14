'Wynonna Earp' cast returning to Calgary to shoot new 90-minute movie

First, they brought Fargo back. Now, Wynonna Earp, another beloved TV series shot in and around Calgary, is returning – albeit in a limited 90-minute movie version.

The announcement came last week via an article in Vanity Fair magazine featuring a Zoom interview with the show’s cast and creator, Emily Andras.

IATSE Local 212, which represents film and television crews in Alberta, announced the return of the show on its Instagram page Tuesday.

“@WynonaEarp, the beloved drama that ended its four-season Syfy run in 2021, will return later this year with a scripted special on @tubi, tentatively titled Wynona Earp: Vengenance,” it said. “The 90-minute special was written by the show’s creator and executive producer, Emily Andras.

The special will star Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna, Tim Rozon, Dom Proost-Chalkkley and Katherine Barrell along with other familiar faces from the original series.

It’s being directed by Paolo Barzman, who directed many episodes during the original run, “which starts shooting in and around Wynonna Earp’s former Calgary stomping grounds soon and will come out in late 2024.”

When asked if there might be even more Wynonna Earp in Calgary’s future in terms of an additional series order, IATSE Local 212 President Damian Petti said “No hint of a possible series order on Wynonna Earp that I am aware of.”

As far as production orders for other series and/or films in the region, he said, “We are optimistic about several projects greenlighting for southern Alberta in the next few weeks.”

A number of other shot-in-Alberta shows, including Fargo and The Last of Us were nominated at the Art Director Guild Awards, with production designer John Paino winning for The Last of Us in one-hour fantasy single-camera series.