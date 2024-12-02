Yellowknife man charged in connection with fatal assault outside Calgary hookah lounge

Calgary police say a 46-year-old man from Yellowknife, N.W.T., has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal attack outside the Portico Lounge three months ago.

Jonathan Tewolde was arrested on Nov. 25 with help from Yellowknife RCMP.

Tewolde faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Awed Tesgay Ghebremeskel, 32.

Ghebremeskel died on Sept. 2 after he was brought to the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from severe injuries.

Police say he was involved in a outside the Portico Lounge, located in the 800 block of 35 Street S.E., fight earlier that day.

Officials believe that Tewolde and the victim were involved in a fight, which escalated.

"It is believed the suspect struck the victim with their vehicle before fleeing the area," police said in a news release.

Tewolde is expected in court on Dec. 4.

Police say Ghebremeskel and Tewolde were not known to each other prior to the incident