    Yellowknife man charged in connection with fatal assault outside Calgary hookah lounge

    A man died in hospital after being involved in a fight outside the Portico Lounge in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2024. A man died in hospital after being involved in a fight outside the Portico Lounge in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2024.
    Calgary police say a 46-year-old man from Yellowknife, N.W.T., has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal attack outside the Portico Lounge three months ago.

    Jonathan Tewolde was arrested on Nov. 25 with help from Yellowknife RCMP.

    Tewolde faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Awed Tesgay Ghebremeskel, 32.

    Ghebremeskel died on Sept. 2 after he was brought to the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from severe injuries.

    Police say he was involved in a outside the Portico Lounge, located in the 800 block of 35 Street S.E., fight earlier that day.

    Officials believe that Tewolde and the victim were involved in a fight, which escalated.

    "It is believed the suspect struck the victim with their vehicle before fleeing the area," police said in a news release.

    Tewolde is expected in court on Dec. 4.

    Police say Ghebremeskel and Tewolde were not known to each other prior to the incident

