CALGARY -- If you’re in self isolation and unable to leave the house, you may be ordering food from your favourite restaurant or getting groceries delivered to your door.

Some concerns have been raised about those services and whether or not the COVID-19 virus can be transferred on the packaging.

"Food delivery is fine," says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer. "If people want to be completely safe, precautions they can take if they get food delivered is to when they get the food, they can put it into their own dishes or onto their own plates and dispose of the packages they came in and wash their hands thoroughly before they eat."

Nick’s Steakhouse in northwest Calgary has closed its dining area to the public and now relies on takeout and delivery options.

"Each driver gets the order, (so) they’ll put on their gloves, grab the order, drive to the person’s house," said owner Mark Petros.

"They get there, walk up the steps, ring the doorbell or sometimes they want to be phoned on the cellphone and they leave it on the step and wait until the customer comes out and takes the food."

The restaurant has been delivering food for 41 years and Petros adds it's the only way they are keeping the lights on.

Canada Post has also made some drastic changes to the way they do door delivery amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"If they’re expecting a parcel, we’re going to knock, drop and go," said Jon Hamilton, company spokesperson.

He says parcels containing items such as cannabis and alcohol will not be left, but will be held at the post office instead, until the customer is able to pick it up.

Canada Post generally has a 15-day hold period, before the item is shipped back to the sender.

There have also been changes to hours at many post offices. Customers are also being asked to physically distance themselves from others and staff members.

"This week, we’re going to start installing plexiglass guards as we’ve started to see in grocery stores and other places," Hamilton says.

The province say it plans to unveil new measures this week around delivery services.

"We’re actually going to be working on some guidelines for that kind of work or activity," said Hinshaw. "Whether it's a voluntary basis or it could be applicable to these delivery drivers as well, so what to do for themselves, to keep themselves safe and also the kinds of things their employer needs to think about."