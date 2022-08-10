Young Calgary girl missing from community of Rundle
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a young girl who went missing on Tuesday.
Shanea Logan, 11, was last seen in the 300 block of Rundlelawn Road N.E. at about 11:30 a.m.
Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved but the girl's family is concerned for her welfare.
"Although this case does not meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Shanea," read a Wednesday news release.
Logan is described as 158 centimetres (5’2”) tall, 36 kilograms (80 lbs) with a slim build, brown eyes and long black hair in braids.
When she was last seen, Logan was wearing a blue sweater and white shorts with a yellow mesh covering her hair.
Anyone who knows of Shanea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
