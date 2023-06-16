Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation

Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.

Zakarya Rida Hussein appeared in court on Friday and is, according to RCMP, charged with:

Two counts of facilitating a terrorist activity; and

Two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

He was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

The charges were laid following an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), with support from the Calgary Police Service.

RCMP released no other details on the case, and said in a Friday news release that as it is an ongoing investigation no further comments would be released at this time.