September is childhood cancer awareness month and to honor it, families from across the country who are affected by the disease will be visiting local blood donor centres to thank donors and share stories to inspire others to donate.

When Calgarian Ryane Nethery was three years old she was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Her mother believes that Ryane received enough blood to replace her entire system during surgery to remove a watermelon-sized tumour.

While she can’t remember that time in her life, Ryane also received blood transfusions during her treatment, enduring months of radiation and chemotherapy that changed her life forever.

Canadian Blood Services said in a press release, “On average it can take up to five blood donors to help one child undergoing cancer treatment”. It adds that “it can take up to eight donors a week to help a child with leukemia”.

Ryane and her mom Dawn Wallin visited the Eau Claire Market Calgary Blood Donor Centre Tuesday morning to thank donors and encourage others to book an appointment this September.

For more information, to book an appointment, locate a donor center and check eligibility visit the Canadian Blood Services website.