CALGARY -- Calgarians between the ages of 16 and 24 were given the opportunity to meet and interview with various employers at a job fair at City Hall on Friday.

Youth Employment Centre, a service that prepares youth to enter the workforce by building skills, hosted the event and 150 young people were invited to participate.

“It’s really important for youth to be able to connect to those employment opportunities, with the economic situation it's very hard for youth to get in for their first job,” said Susan Yuen, Community Relations Liaison. “These employers specifically are looking for them to be able to demonstrate their potential today and hopefully get them to start their careers with these companies.”

Willy Kamau is unemployed, homeless and looking for an opportunity.

“I’m interviewing with Cintas. I’m really hoping to get a job today,” he said.

Kamau is very grateful for the skills he learned at the YEC and is hopeful for a positive experience at the job fair.

“Before Youth Employment Centre, I almost gave up. I was looking everywhere. Now I can go to an interview and be good. I have the skills taught to me to go look for a job. I updated my resume and its way better, I even fell in love with my resume because of the Youth Employment Centre.”

Many employers will be making on-the-spot offers and others will have offers out by the end of the week.

Those needing help finding a job, can visit the Youth Employment Centre at 315 10 Ave SE.