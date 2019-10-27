

Staff, CTV News Calgary





The Youth Singers of Calgary club is hoping to raise millions to turn its facility into a permanent hub in the city for music and arts.

The Crescendo Capital Campaign by the group has set a goal of $3.1 million.

The club's facility in the southeast has been its home for more than a decade. Youth Singers said it has invested nearly $2 million into the 18,000-square-foot facility.

The funds raised during the campaign will help make the facility a permanent hub for music and arts in the city, something officials say is lacking.

"It's important to us because of longevity," club founder Shirley Penner told CTV News Calgary.

"The owners are now willing to sell and we are willing to buy, and so we feel for the future, it's really important we own our own building."

More than $1.4 million has been raised by the group already.

On Sunday, the club put on performances by all age groups as part of the campaign.

According to the club, about 500 youth singers participate each year.

More than 10,000 people have participated in the program since it started 35 years ago.