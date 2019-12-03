Zebra foal born at the Calgary Zoo
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 12:51PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:37PM MST
A zebra foal born Dec. 1 and its mare, Leba. Officials say both animals are healthy and bonding. (Calgary Zoo)
Visitors to the Calgary Zoo will get a chance to see the newest resident at the African Savannah habitat this week — a zebra foal born Dec. 1.
Zoo officials said both the male foal, and its mare, Leba, are healthy and bonding well.
And they are still deciding on a name.
