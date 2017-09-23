Nearly 60 lawyers volunteered their time and knowledge on Saturday to provide complimentary legal advice to Calgarians.

The second annual Advice-A-Thon, hosted by Calgary Legal Guidance, took place in the plaza outside City Hall

Greg McMeekin, one of the lawyers who volunteered, said the event garnered a positive response. “Very appreciative of the advice they receive and they find it helpful,” said McMeekin. “We can’t go into great detail with them about their case but we can point them in the right direction as to where we think they can receive the best help possible.”

In addition to pro-bono advice for Calgarians who cannot afford to hire a lawyer, advice-a-thon offered non-government issued photo identification to people in need.

Calgary Legal Guidance provides legal services to vulnerable members of the community without charge.