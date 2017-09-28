The province’s minimum wage will be going up again soon, part of the NDP’s pledge to increase the rate to $15 per hour by next year.

Come Saturday, the minimum wage will be $13.60 an hour, up from $12.20.

However, a new report from the University of Alberta says that the hike will result in 25,000 lost jobs.

The same study says the same about of jobs have been lost in the province since the changes began back in 2014.

Another report, from the C.D. Howe Institute, recommends economic conditions need to be taken into account when considering minimum wage increases.

“In an energy boom-and-bust economy, you would either wait for the boom to stimulate the labour demand on its own and put these wages through or pair it like something like a job creation tax credit,” says Joseph Marchard with the University of Alberta.

Meanwhile, the province says it is seeing employment increases in a number of industries affected by the minimum wage increases.

“We are working to monitor what's happening in Alberta, we're seeing employment increases in a lot of industries impacted by this policy and we will continue to work with businesses,” Alberta’s Labour Minister Christina Gray said.

Businesses that CTV Calgary spoke to say the wage hike is tough to take.

“The timing is truly unfortunate with the downturn and state of the economy, but the minimum wage at least we have some control. We can trim hours or change procedures to accommodate that,” said Edward Cavell with Livingstone & Cavell Extraordinary Toys.

Next October, the minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour, up from just over $10 an hour back in 2014.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)