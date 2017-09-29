A grizzly bear that had been involved in a number of run-ins with residents in southwest Calgary is believed to have been caught in one of the traps set up earlier this week.

Fish and Wildlife officers had placed two traps in Griffith Woods Park, where the bruin had been spotted roaming over the past week.

Trevor Miller, the superintendent with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, said the bear had been attracted by a fruit tree outside a southwest home.

The owner of that home, Scott Allred, said his direct encounter with the bear occurred on Saturday night.

“He ripped apart our crabapple tree. He ripped one of the branches down, climbed inside and ate some of them. We contacted Fish and Wildlife and they wanted to know if we would let them set up an electric fence to protect apple trees and discourage the bear from coming around.”

Allred said that once the fence was in place, he took all the apples off the tree but the bear returned the next day.

“We caused him to get into the trap, I guess. The bear was shaking the trap and the trailer like crazy. It’s scary to hear a bear in that kind of a state, with the snorting and the breathing; it’s every bear movie you ever saw.”

He says that he’s pleased the bear has been trapped and it hasn’t been harmed.

“[Fish and Wildlife] have been incredible. Since the time we contacted them, they’ve been on it. They have been really concerned with the situation and the bear. Kudos to them.”

Officers are scheduled to attend the property later on Friday morning to assess the bear and eventually relocate it.

The bear activity ended up closing Griffith Woods Park and it’s unclear if officials will lift that order if the animal has indeed been captured.