

CTV Calgary Staff





The mayor and 14 ward councillors were sworn in at a ceremony in the atrium at City Hall on Monday.

Jyoti Gondek, George Chahal, Jeff Davison and Jeromy Farkas are new to the process and all hope to represent their constituents' interests on council.

Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University, says the new members will have to work with the experienced members to find common ground.

"One of the clear messages that was sent across the board was that people want things to function differently on council, so they are going to have to work on where they can find common ground."

The new group will get to work at its first regular meeting on November 5th.