

CTV Calgary Staff





The province will be placing nurse practitioners in four community groups in Alberta to work alongside other care givers to help support those who face challenges related to their health and wellness.

The new, three-year project will cost $10 million and grants will be given to four facilities; The Alex Community Health Centre and Pure North S’Energy in Calgary, the Calgary Urban Project Society (CUPS), and the Boyle McCauley Health Centre in Edmonton.

Nurse practitioners are health professionals who have taken graduate education and training in advanced clinical practice and they will be used to support clients at the four facilities.

Some of the challenges clients face include; access to housing, lack of parental support, cultural differences, mental health difficulties, substance use and management of chronic disease.

“The projects that we are talking about today will make a difference in the lives of many vulnerable Albertans by helping them get the primary health care they need and also gives nurse practitioners the ability to practice their abilities to the full extent of their knowledge and skills,” said Brandy Payne, Associate Minister of Health.

For more information on nurse practitioners in Alberta click HERE.