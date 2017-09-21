CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire crews battle blaze at Lethbridge scrap metal facility
Lethbridge crews douse a fire in a scrap heap on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:23PM MDT
Firefighters in Lethbridge were able to contain a fire in a scrap pile at National Salvage on Thursday afternoon that sent plumes of thick, black smoke into the air.
Crews were called to the 200 block of 33 Street N at about 4:00 p.m. for reports of a fire.
The company says that a spark ignited the fire and then it spread from one scrap vehicle to another.
Officials say there were no injuries and no damage was done to the building.