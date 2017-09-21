Firefighters in Lethbridge were able to contain a fire in a scrap pile at National Salvage on Thursday afternoon that sent plumes of thick, black smoke into the air.

Crews were called to the 200 block of 33 Street N at about 4:00 p.m. for reports of a fire.

The company says that a spark ignited the fire and then it spread from one scrap vehicle to another.

Officials say there were no injuries and no damage was done to the building.