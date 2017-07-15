An early afternoon fire destroyed a motorhome on the Trans-Canada Highway at a location near the Highway 40 overpass.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., members of the Exshaw Fire Department responded to the scene following reports of a fire on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of the highway, approximately 30 kilometres east of Canmore and one kilometre east of Highway 40.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Westbound traffic was halted during the emergency response. One westbound lane of the highway has since reopened.