Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement officers are investigating after the remains of 96 geese were found beside a field north of Taber earlier this week.

Lethbridge officers found the remains of 85 Canada geese and five snow geese lined up along the side of the road, about 18 kilometers north of the town on Tuesday.

Officials say the birds were found partially or entirely buried in the snow on the side of Township Road 112 and Range Road 161.

Some of the meat had been taken from 24 of the birds but the rest were left untouched.

“The main concerns, I think with this incident, are the large number of birds that are involved as well as the fact that the vast majority of the meat had been abandoned. Some meat had been salvaged from 24 of these birds but there was no meat at all taken from the rest of them,” said Brendan Cox, Public Affairs Officer, Justice and Solicitor General.

Fish and Wildlife officials say it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to abandon the edible flesh of game species.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Fish and Wildlife by calling the Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or online HERE.