Calgarians have decided who they want to represent them at city hall for the next four years and officials say voter turnout was up significantly from the previous election.

Polls opened on Monday at 10:00 a.m. and polling stations were busy all day as people dropped in to cast their ballots.

Naheed Nenshi will hold on to his position as mayor and was declared re-elected just before 11:00 p.m.

“It’s also humbling because you’ve given me, once again, an extraordinary gift and that gift is your trust and I promise you that I will never, never break that trust,” Nenshi told supporters after the win. “This campaign has also showed us that we as a city are not as united as we may have thought. There are many different points of view on how we move forward and the best part of city council is that we get to leave our ideology at the door and we get to roll up our sleeves and get the job done for Calgarians.”

Bill Smith ran against Nenshi and says it was a hard fought campaign.

“We gave them an option and they made their choice and it was a hard fought battle and there was a lot of issues at stake and clearly Calgarians made their voices heard,” said Smith after the loss. “When it’s your third campaign, like this for him, he’s got a great data base to draw on. We were building ours as we went and we knew from the beginning that was going to be an advantage for him.”

Smith says he has no regrets and that he plans to spend the next few days with family.

“I’m not ruling anything out. I need to hang around with my wife and kids for a little bit over the next little bit.”

Click HERE to view the City of Calgary 2017 Election Results.

Councillors and Trustees elected or acclaimed:

Ward 1

Sutherland, Ward

Ward 2



Magliocca, Joe

Ward 3

Gondek, Jyoti

Ward 4



Chu, Sean

Ward 5



Chahal, George

Ward 6



Davison, Jeff

Ward 7



Farrell, Druh

Ward 8

Woolley, Evan

Ward 9

Carra, Gian-Carlo

Ward 10

Jones, Ray

Ward 11



Farkas, Jeromy

Ward 12

Keating, Shane A

Ward 13



Colley-Urquhart, Diane Marie

Ward 14



Demong, Peter

Public School Board Trustee (Wards 1 & 2)

Hurdman, Trina

Public School Board Trustee (Wards 5 & 10)

Dennis, Marilyn

Public School Board Trustee (Wards 6 & 7)



Davis, Lisa

Public School Board Trustee (Wards 11 & 13)

Hrdlicka, Julie

Public School Board Trustee (Wards 12 & 14)



Bradshaw, Mike

Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 1 & 2) plus Cochrane

D'Souza, Myra (Acclaimed)

Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 3 & 5) plus Airdrie

Wellman, Linda (Acclaimed)

Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 6 & 8)

Iovinelli, Lory

Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 9 & 10) plus Chestermere

Low, Cheryl

Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 11 & 12)

Williams, Cathie (Acclaimed)

Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 13 & 14)

