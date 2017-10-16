CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Naheed Nenshi re-elected as Calgary Mayor
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 11:02PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 1:28AM MDT
Calgarians have decided who they want to represent them at city hall for the next four years and officials say voter turnout was up significantly from the previous election.
Polls opened on Monday at 10:00 a.m. and polling stations were busy all day as people dropped in to cast their ballots.
Naheed Nenshi will hold on to his position as mayor and was declared re-elected just before 11:00 p.m.
“It’s also humbling because you’ve given me, once again, an extraordinary gift and that gift is your trust and I promise you that I will never, never break that trust,” Nenshi told supporters after the win. “This campaign has also showed us that we as a city are not as united as we may have thought. There are many different points of view on how we move forward and the best part of city council is that we get to leave our ideology at the door and we get to roll up our sleeves and get the job done for Calgarians.”
Bill Smith ran against Nenshi and says it was a hard fought campaign.
“We gave them an option and they made their choice and it was a hard fought battle and there was a lot of issues at stake and clearly Calgarians made their voices heard,” said Smith after the loss. “When it’s your third campaign, like this for him, he’s got a great data base to draw on. We were building ours as we went and we knew from the beginning that was going to be an advantage for him.”
Smith says he has no regrets and that he plans to spend the next few days with family.
“I’m not ruling anything out. I need to hang around with my wife and kids for a little bit over the next little bit.”
Click HERE to view the City of Calgary 2017 Election Results.
Councillors and Trustees elected or acclaimed:
Ward 1
- Sutherland, Ward
Ward 2
- Magliocca, Joe
Ward 3
- Gondek, Jyoti
Ward 4
- Chu, Sean
Ward 5
- Chahal, George
Ward 6
- Davison, Jeff
Ward 7
- Farrell, Druh
Ward 8
- Woolley, Evan
Ward 9
- Carra, Gian-Carlo
Ward 10
- Jones, Ray
Ward 11
- Farkas, Jeromy
Ward 12
- Keating, Shane A
Ward 13
- Colley-Urquhart, Diane Marie
Ward 14
- Demong, Peter
Public School Board Trustee (Wards 1 & 2)
- Hurdman, Trina
Public School Board Trustee (Wards 5 & 10)
- Dennis, Marilyn
Public School Board Trustee (Wards 6 & 7)
- Davis, Lisa
Public School Board Trustee (Wards 11 & 13)
- Hrdlicka, Julie
Public School Board Trustee (Wards 12 & 14)
- Bradshaw, Mike
Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 1 & 2) plus Cochrane
- D'Souza, Myra (Acclaimed)
Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 3 & 5) plus Airdrie
- Wellman, Linda (Acclaimed)
Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 6 & 8)
- Iovinelli, Lory
Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 9 & 10) plus Chestermere
- Low, Cheryl
Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 11 & 12)
- Williams, Cathie (Acclaimed)
Separate School Board Trustee (Wards 13 & 14)
- Martin, Mary Louise