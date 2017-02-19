A 39-year-old man is dead following Sunday morning's single vehicle crash on the northwest portion of the ring road.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail at the Nosehill Drive overpass shortly before 9:00 a.m.

First responders encountered a damaged 2004 Ford Explorer that had left the road, travelled along the wire before and collided with a support structure for the overpass in the centre median. The driver of the SUV, the vehicle's lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail at the Tuscany Boulevard exit during the investigation into the crash. The road was reopened to traffic at 1:00 p.m.

According to police, speed is believed to have been a factor in the deadly crash. Members of the CPS Traffic Unit continue to investigate.